PROFILE-Chile's Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes
#Market News
May 11, 2015 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

PROFILE-Chile's Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Position: Finance Minister to the Republic of Chile
    Incumbent: Rodrigo Valdes
    Born: Nov. 22, 1966
    Term: Named in cabinet reshuffle in May 2015, potentially to
March 2018
    
    Key facts: 
    - Valdes was named to the position just over a year into
center-left President Michelle Bachelet's second term. He
replaced Alberto Arenas, the first Chilean finance minister to
be dismissed since the 1990 return to democracy.
    - Valdes has a doctorate in economics from the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology and is seen as a conservative,
market-friendly economist.
    - He has worked in both the public and private sector,
beginning his career with roles at Chile's central bank and
finance ministry, and also worked for Barclays, BTG Pactual and
the state-run Banco del Estado.
    - Valdes was also employed between 2009 and 2013 by the
International Monetary Fund, as deputy director for both the
Western Hemisphere and Europe.
 

 (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Ted Botha)

