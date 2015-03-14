FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thousands evacuated in Chile as fire threatens port city Valparaiso
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 14, 2015 / 12:01 AM / 3 years ago

Thousands evacuated in Chile as fire threatens port city Valparaiso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, March 13 (Reuters) - A forest fire was raging out of control on Friday evening, threatening the Chilean port city of Valparaiso, Chile’s emergency service Onemi said.

As a precaution, Onemi said 4,500 people were being evacuated from Valparaiso and neighboring Vina del Mar and a state of emergency had been declared.

The fire was advancing rapidly, and the numbers being evacuated could shortly rise to 15,000, said Onemi.

Forest fires are common in Chile around March time, and have been particularly savage this year after a hot, dry summer. In 2014, a fire in Valparaiso killed 13 people and consumed over 2,000 homes.

Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien, Anthony Esposito and Fabian Cambero; editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.