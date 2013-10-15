FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile sees 22 pct fall in fruit exports after frost
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 15, 2013 / 6:47 PM / 4 years ago

Chile sees 22 pct fall in fruit exports after frost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Fruit exports from Chile will fall 22 percent by volume, or by around $800 million, from a year ago after a late September frost caused extensive damage, the Ministry of Agriculture said on Tuesday.

Kiwis and almonds were the most affected crops, while the wine industry will see income fall by around $60 million after the cold weather also hit early grapes, particularly Chardonnay, minister Luis Mayol said.

Some of the damaged crops could still be sold domestically. Mayol said consumer prices had not yet been significantly affected.

The ministry declared a state of emergency two weeks ago after farmers said one of the worst frosts in decades had hit vital regions in one of South America’s top fruit exporters.

Fruit and wine are some of Chile’s largest industries after copper. Fruit exports were worth $4.3 billion in 2012 and wine exports were valued at $1.8 billion, according to government figures.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.