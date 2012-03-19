FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile GDP growth picks up in Q4 vs Q3,up 2 percent
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 19, 2012 / 11:51 AM / in 6 years

Chile GDP growth picks up in Q4 vs Q3,up 2 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, March 19 (Reuters) - Chile’s economic growth picked up its pace in the fourth quarter versus the third quarter, but a 6.0 percent expansion for full-year 2011 was slightly below forecast after earlier data was downwardly revised, according to official data released on Monday.

Gross domestic product rose 2.0 percent in the fourth quarter versus the third, and expanded 4.5 percent versus the fourth quarter of 2010, the central bank said. Domestic demand surged 9.4 percent in full year 2011, and 5.5 percent in the fourth quarter, year-on-year.

Reporting by Santiago Newsroom Editing by W Simon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.