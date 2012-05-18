Chile GDP growth slows pace in 1st-qtr vs 4th-qtr

SANTIAGO, May 18 (Reuters) - Chile’s economic growth slowed its pace in the first quarter versus the fourth quarter to a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent amid an expected gradual slowdown, the central bank said on Friday.

The economy expanded 5.6 percent as widely forecast from a year earlier, while domestic demand rose 4.9 percent in the first quarter from a year prior, the bank added. The economy had expanded a seasonally Adjusted 2.0 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011 versus the third quarter. (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom Editing by W Simon)