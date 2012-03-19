FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Chile GDP pace picks up in Q4 vs Q3, rate seen held
March 19, 2012

UPDATE 3-Chile GDP pace picks up in Q4 vs Q3, rate seen held

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Faster growth reinforces views of hold on rates
    * Economy slowing less than expected
    * Domestic demand remains strong


    By Anthony Esposito and Alexandra Ulmer	
    SANTIAGO, March 19 (Reuters) - Chile's economic growth
picked up in the fourth quarter from the third, central bank
data showed on Monday, driven by a surge in retail, power and
manufacturing and reinforcing expectations that interest rates
will remain on hold.	
    Gross domestic product rose a seasonally adjusted 2.0
percent in the fourth quarter versus the third, and expanded 4.5
percent from the fourth quarter of 2010, the
central bank said.	
    However, growth for full-year 2011 came in at 6.0 percent,
below forecasts for about 6.3 percent, after data for the second
and third quarters was downwardly revised after the central bank
adopted a new methodology. Using the new methodology, the
central bank upwardly revised 2010 GDP growth to 6.1 percent
from a prior 5.2 percent.	
    Domestic demand surged by 9.4 percent in full-year 2011, and
by 5.5 percent in the fourth quarter, year on year.	
    The robust domestic demand and firm economic growth data,
which come after the central bank last week held its key rate
for a second month running at 5.0 percent, boosted bets the
monetary authority will leave rates pat in coming months.	
    "The story is totally different ... The weakness that we saw
six months ago has changed completely," said Daniel Soto, an
analyst with brokerage Forex Chile. "Rates are going to be held,
we still don't see a scenario where the (central bank) cuts
them," he added.   	
    Despite the rebound in economic activity during the final
three months of 2011, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on
Monday the government would not upwardly revise its 2012 growth
forecast in light of the data.	
    "Growth of more than 4 percent this year would be a great
success for Chile," Larrain said. President Sebastian Pinera
said in late January that Chile's economy would likely slow to
growth of about 4.0 percent this year.	
    	
 
 	
	
    Chile's peso, which ended slightly weaker, was
unfazed by the data, and traders said the long-term rate hold
view had already been priced into the market.	
    GDP growth was boosted by the positive performance of all of
Chile's economic activities, except for the key copper mining
sector in the world's top producer, which contracted in 2011,
the central bank said. 	
    Among individual industrial sectors posting the strongest
growth in 2011, the retail sector surged 12.1 percent, power
generation and distribution grew 12.5 percent, and manufacturing
expanded 6.6 percent during the year, boosted by wood pulp and
paper production, the central bank said.	
    The linchpin mining sector, however, contracted 4.8 percent.
Chile's copper mining sector - accounting for nearly a third of
global production of the metal - faced diminishing ore grades,
extreme weather conditions and bouts of labor unrest that cut
into output.	
    "The seasonally adjusted data confirms that the fourth
quarter was an inflection point as it grew 2.0 percent
quarter-on-quarter, larger than the 0.3 percent
quarter-on-quarter (growth) in the third quarter," BCI said in a
note to clients.	
    Analysts said the uptick meant the central bank would
continue to hold its key interest rate at 5.0 percent as market
expectations for cuts fizzled out. Some analysts eyed a possible
rate increase by the end of the year. 	
    Chile's economy is picking up speed and domestic demand
could start to pressure inflation, as economic fallout from the
European debt crisis and slower growth in the developed world
have largely been contained, central bank president Rodrigo
Vergara said at the annual meeting of the Inter American
Development Bank in Montevideo over the weekend. 	
    "The deceleration of output and demand has been slower than
expected, reflecting the fact that the external scenario has had
a lower-than-projected impact," Vergara said in prepared
remarks.

