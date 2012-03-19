UPDATE 3-Chile GDP pace picks up in Q4 vs Q3, rate seen held

* Faster growth reinforces views of hold on rates * Economy slowing less than expected * Domestic demand remains strong By Anthony Esposito and Alexandra Ulmer SANTIAGO, March 19 (Reuters) - Chile's economic growth picked up in the fourth quarter from the third, central bank data showed on Monday, driven by a surge in retail, power and manufacturing and reinforcing expectations that interest rates will remain on hold. Gross domestic product rose a seasonally adjusted 2.0 percent in the fourth quarter versus the third, and expanded 4.5 percent from the fourth quarter of 2010, the central bank said. However, growth for full-year 2011 came in at 6.0 percent, below forecasts for about 6.3 percent, after data for the second and third quarters was downwardly revised after the central bank adopted a new methodology. Using the new methodology, the central bank upwardly revised 2010 GDP growth to 6.1 percent from a prior 5.2 percent. Domestic demand surged by 9.4 percent in full-year 2011, and by 5.5 percent in the fourth quarter, year on year. The robust domestic demand and firm economic growth data, which come after the central bank last week held its key rate for a second month running at 5.0 percent, boosted bets the monetary authority will leave rates pat in coming months. "The story is totally different ... The weakness that we saw six months ago has changed completely," said Daniel Soto, an analyst with brokerage Forex Chile. "Rates are going to be held, we still don't see a scenario where the (central bank) cuts them," he added. Despite the rebound in economic activity during the final three months of 2011, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Monday the government would not upwardly revise its 2012 growth forecast in light of the data. "Growth of more than 4 percent this year would be a great success for Chile," Larrain said. President Sebastian Pinera said in late January that Chile's economy would likely slow to growth of about 4.0 percent this year. Chile's peso, which ended slightly weaker, was unfazed by the data, and traders said the long-term rate hold view had already been priced into the market. GDP growth was boosted by the positive performance of all of Chile's economic activities, except for the key copper mining sector in the world's top producer, which contracted in 2011, the central bank said. Among individual industrial sectors posting the strongest growth in 2011, the retail sector surged 12.1 percent, power generation and distribution grew 12.5 percent, and manufacturing expanded 6.6 percent during the year, boosted by wood pulp and paper production, the central bank said. The linchpin mining sector, however, contracted 4.8 percent. Chile's copper mining sector - accounting for nearly a third of global production of the metal - faced diminishing ore grades, extreme weather conditions and bouts of labor unrest that cut into output. "The seasonally adjusted data confirms that the fourth quarter was an inflection point as it grew 2.0 percent quarter-on-quarter, larger than the 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter (growth) in the third quarter," BCI said in a note to clients. Analysts said the uptick meant the central bank would continue to hold its key interest rate at 5.0 percent as market expectations for cuts fizzled out. Some analysts eyed a possible rate increase by the end of the year. Chile's economy is picking up speed and domestic demand could start to pressure inflation, as economic fallout from the European debt crisis and slower growth in the developed world have largely been contained, central bank president Rodrigo Vergara said at the annual meeting of the Inter American Development Bank in Montevideo over the weekend. "The deceleration of output and demand has been slower than expected, reflecting the fact that the external scenario has had a lower-than-projected impact," Vergara said in prepared remarks.