October 15, 2015 / 3:42 PM / 2 years ago

Belgian tourist dies after falling into Chilean geyser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A Belgian woman who suffered burns on 80 percent of her body after falling into a boiling hot geyser last week in northern Chile died on Thursday, the Santiago hospital where she was receiving treatment said.

Francoise Guillaume, 68, was visiting the El Tatio geysers in northern Chile’s Atacama Desert with her husband on Friday, when she slipped while taking a photograph at the site famous for its scalding columns of water that shoot into the air every morning.

A spokesman from Santiago’s Mutual de Seguridad hospital told Reuters that the woman died in the early morning hours.

Her husband, who was not indentified, also suffered burns on his arms while rescuing his wife, though his injuries are not considered life-threatening. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Andrew Hay)

