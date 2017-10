SANTIAGO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc has asked Chile’s securities regulator to allow it to issue 50-year, peso-denominated bonds for around $966 million to finance the development of its business, according to a filing last week with the body.

Goldman joins the ranks of other international companies, such as Mexican telecommunications firm America Movil or Brazilian bank Pine, which have sought to tap into Chile’s so-called Huaso bond market.