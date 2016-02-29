FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Chile's government cuts 2016 budget as copper income falls
February 29, 2016 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Chile's government cuts 2016 budget as copper income falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts lede, adds FinMin’s comments)

SANTIAGO, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Chilean President Michelle Bachelet has cut the government’s 2016 budget by over half a billion dollars, the finance minister said on Monday, as falling prices for its top export copper have eaten away at national income.

“It’s a moderate adjustment, a recalibration ... which will allow us to protect social spending,” Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes said at a press conference on the day that many Chileans returned to work and school after the Southern Hemisphere summer vacation.

Fiscal spending is now set to grow 4.2 percent in 2016 from a year earlier after Bachelet instructed her ministers to reduce the budget by as much as 380 billion Chilean pesos ($549 million), Valdes said.

The budget was initially seen expanding by 4.4 percent.

Mid-way through her four-year term, center-left Bachelet is pushing through an ambitious policy agenda that includes reforms to education, tax, labor and the electoral system.

Changes that the government have already put in place in order to boost its tax take had helped avoid an even bigger cut to this year’s budget, said Valdes.

He said the government will focus its efforts on scaling back the budget by cutting overtime for public workers and limiting purchases of goods and services such as studies.

$1 = 692.9300 Chilean pesos Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Rosalba O'Brien and Alistair Bell

