FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile FinMin hopes 2012 GDP growth above 4 pct
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 19, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 6 years ago

Chile FinMin hopes 2012 GDP growth above 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, March 19 (Reuters) - Chile Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Monday the government was not upwardly revising its 2012 growth forecast after stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter GDP data.

Larrain said he hoped the economy would expand by more than 4 percent this year.

President Sebastian Pinera said in January he saw the world’s top copper producing country expanding around 4 percent in 2012, easing from 6.0 percent growth last year on the back of the euro-zone debt crisis and fears of a slowdown in China’s economy. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.