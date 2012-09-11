FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
September 11, 2012 / 8:01 AM / in 5 years

Chile growth to dip below 5 pct in H2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Chile’s economy will slow to growth of less than five percent in the second half of 2012 but still end the year with around a five percent expansion overall, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Tuesday.

He also said the peso’s roughly 9 percent gain against the dollar this year was at least in part a reflection of the strength of its economy and that the currency was not the only tool for increasing competitiveness.

“There will be (second half GDP) growth below 5 percent but ending the year around 5 percent,” Larrain told Reuters Insider television in an interview. (Reporting by Sujata Rao-Coverley and Carolyn Cohn, writing by Patrick Graham)

