Chile Imacec up 0.5 pct in April vs March- cenbank
June 5, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

Chile Imacec up 0.5 pct in April vs March- cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, June 5 (Reuters) - Chile’s economic activity grew a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent in April from March, slowing its pace from a revised 0.7 percent increase in March, the central bank said on Tuesday, led by growth in retail and other services.

Year-over-year, the IMACEC indicator of economic activity in the world’s top copper producer rose 4.8 percent in April, coming in a whisker below market expectations for 4.9 percent growth and well under a revised 6.2 percent expansion in April 2011 from the previous year.

The central bank calculates its month-on-month IMACEC data in seasonally adjusted terms. A monthly gauge, the IMACEC measures more than 90 percent of the components comprising Chile’s gross domestic product, which is published quarterly. (Reporting By Santiago newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

