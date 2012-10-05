FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 5 years

REFILE - Chile Imacec economic activity index up 0.2 pct in Aug vs July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chile’s economic activity grew a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent in August from July, slightly slowing pace from a month ago, led by increases in services, mining and retail, the central bank said on Friday.

Year-over-year, the IMACEC indicator of economic activity in the world’s top copper producer rose 6.2 percent in August, as the market expected and well above a 4.6 percent expansion in August 2011 from the previous year.

The central bank calculates its month-on-month IMACEC data in seasonally adjusted terms. A monthly gauge, the IMACEC measures more than 90 percent of the components comprising Chile’s gross domestic product, which is published quarterly.

