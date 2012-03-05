Chile Jan IMACEC up 0.3 pct vs Dec; up 5.5 pct yr/yr

SANTIAGO, March 5 (Reuters) - Chile’s economy grew 0.3 percent in January from December, slowing its pace from the immediately prior month, led by retail, communications and transport , the central bank said on Monday.

Year-over-year, the IMACEC indicator of economic activity in the world’s top copper producer Chile rose 5.5 percent in January, compared with a expectations for a 4.3 percent increase. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer, Anthony Esposito, Moises Avila, Antonio de la Jara, Fabian Cambero, Simon Gardner Editing by W Simon)