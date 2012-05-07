FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile Imacec up 0.9 pct in March vs Feb - cenbank
May 7, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

Chile Imacec up 0.9 pct in March vs Feb - cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, May 7 (Reuters) - Chile’s economic activity grew 0.9 percent in March from February, the central bank said on Monday, led by retail, electricity generation and services.

Year-over-year, the IMACEC indicator of economic activity in the world’s top copper producer rose 5.2 percent in March, coming in above market expectations for 4.0 percent growth but below a 6.1 percent expansion in February from a year earlier.

The central bank calculates its month-on-month IMACEC data in seasonally adjusted terms. A monthly gauge, the IMACEC measures more than 90 percent of the components comprising Chile’s gross domestic product, which is published quarterly. (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom)

