Chile economic activity up 0.4 pct in June vs May, surges yr/yr
August 6, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

Chile economic activity up 0.4 pct in June vs May, surges yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Chile’s economic activity grew a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in June from May, maintaining May’s pace, the central bank said on Monday, led by retail and manufacturing industry and seen ruling out any chance of an interest rate cut in the near term.

Year-over-year, the central bank’s IMACEC indicator of economic activity in the world’s top copper producer rose 6.2 percent in June, coming in well above market expectations for 5.3 percent growth. The IMACEC expanded 5.4 percent in June 2011 from a year earlier.

The central bank calculates its month-on-month IMACEC data in seasonally adjusted terms. A monthly gauge, the IMACEC measures more than 90 percent of the components comprising Chile’s gross domestic product, which is published quarterly.

