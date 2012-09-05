FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile July economic activity up 0.4 pct from June-central bank
September 5, 2012 / 11:40 AM / in 5 years

Chile July economic activity up 0.4 pct from June-central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Chile’s economic activity grew a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in July from June, led by increases in services, retail and electricity, the central bank said on Wednesday.

July’s advance was faster than that of in June, when the IMACEC indicator of economic activity rose 0.3 percent.

Year-over-year, the IMACEC indicator of economic activity in the world’s top copper producer rose 5.3 percent in July, in line with market expectations for 5.4 percent growth but well above a 3.4 percent expansion in July 2011 from the previous year.

The central bank calculates its month-on-month IMACEC data in seasonally adjusted terms. A monthly gauge, the IMACEC measures more than 90 percent of the components comprising Chile’s gross domestic product, which is published quarterly.

