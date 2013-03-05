FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 4-Chile economy thrives in January but mild slowdown ahead
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 5, 2013 / 12:20 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 4-Chile economy thrives in January but mild slowdown ahead

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Chile IMACEC index up 6.7 percent, exceeds forecast
    * IMACEC up 0.1 percent in January vs. December
    * Finance minister says growth to slow but remain robust in
2013


    SANTIAGO, March 5 (Reuters) - Chile's economic activity
expanded a brisk 6.7 percent in January compared with the same
month a year ago, exceeding forecasts for a 6.5 percent
increase, on growth in mining, services and retail, the central
bank said on Tuesday.
    But Finance Minister Felipe Larrain cautioned that Chile, 
the world's top copper producer, is not going to maintain the
same level of growth all year.
    "I think we're going to have a slowdown, but with robust
growth," Larrain told reporters. 
    The export-dependent country's economic activity totaled 5.6
percent growth last year, defying forecasts for a harsher
slowdown after softer demand from top trade partner China and
the impact of the euro zone crisis. 
    The central bank expects Chile, which also exports wine,
salmon, fruits and wood products, to expand between 4.25 percent
and 5.25 percent this year.
    A tight labor market, along with firm domestic demand and
strong economic growth, has prompted Chile's central bank to
keep its key interest rate on hold since a surprise
cut in January 2012.
    Banchile Inversiones brokerage said in a note to clients
that it expects the central bank's next quarterly Monetary
Policy Report to raise its estimated annual growth to between
4.5 percent to 5.5. percent "and put an upward bias on its
estimate of the key rate's level by year-end." 
    "We continue to expect the rate to be held at the bank's
next rate-setting meeting on March 14," the note said.
    Traders polled by the bank see the rate inching up from its
current 5.0 percent to 5.25 percent in 12 months, due to
moderate inflation and brisk growth. 
    The rate remains at a neutral level, board members said in
minutes of their February meeting released last week. 
    Chile's peso closed 0.32 percent stronger on
Tuesday, boosted by the local data and global markets.
 
    
 

    The IMACEC monthly indicator of economic activity
 rose 0.1 percent in January from December 2012,
Chile's central bank also said on Tuesday. 
    That is down compared with 1.2 percent growth in December
from November and a 1.4 percent expansion in November from
October, but up compared with a 0.8 percent fall in October from
September.
    IMACEC expanded 4.8 percent in January of last year compared
with 2011 levels. The 6.7 percent growth clocked in January of
this year is the strongest expansion rate since October.
    The data follows a slew of other strong indicators.
    Chile's manufacturing activity outpaced expectations in
January, unemployment hit a six-year low and production of top
export copper rose, government data showed last week.
 
    "Chilean consumer spending is growing at an unsustainable
pace and needs to cool if the economy is to avoid storing up
problems for the future," Capital Economics said in a note to
clients.
    "We expect to see a gradual moderation in spending this year
and are forecasting a soft landing for the economy," the note
added. "But if this does not happen, and consumer spending
continues to grow at double-digit rates, there is a risk of a
messier adjustment ahead."    
    The economy isn't overheating, Larrain said on Tuesday.
    While Chile is held up as a model for economic growth in
South America, experts say high income inequality, low salaries
and underemployment remain issues. 
    The central bank calculates its month-on-month IMACEC data
in seasonally adjusted terms. A monthly gauge, the IMACEC
measures more than 90 percent of the components comprising
Chile's gross domestic product, which is published quarterly.
    The central bank will publish fourth-quarter 2012 GDP on 
March 18 at 8:30 a.m. (1130 GMT).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.