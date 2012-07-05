FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2012 / 12:41 PM / in 5 years

Chile Imacec up 0.4 pct in May vs April- cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, July 5 (Reuters) - Chile’s economic activity grew a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in May from April, slightly slowing its pace from a 0.5 percent increase in April, the central bank said on Thursday, led by growth in retail, other services and manufacturing.

Year-over-year, the IMACEC indicator of economic activity in the world’s top copper producer rose 5.3 percent in May, coming in well above market expectations for 4.7 percent growth but far under a 7.2 percent expansion in May 2011 from the previous year.

The central bank calculates its month-on-month IMACEC data in seasonally adjusted terms. A monthly gauge, the IMACEC measures more than 90 percent of the components comprising Chile’s gross domestic product, which is published quarterly.

