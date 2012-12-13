FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-US fiscal cliff, commods volatility risks for Latam -IMF
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 13, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-US fiscal cliff, commods volatility risks for Latam -IMF

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* US fiscal cliff, euro zone woes potential risks for region

* IMF’s Lagarde cites macro prudential policies for commods-dependent countries

* Lagarde doesn’t see hard landing in China

SANTIAGO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Inadequate tackling of the U.S. fiscal cliff, an acceleration of the euro zone debt crisis and volatility in commodity prices are potential risks for export-dependent Latin America, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

The region has been bolstered by exports to commodities-hungry China, where the IMF’s managing director Christine Lagarde said she doesn’t anticipate a “hard landing.”

Macro prudential policies can help commodities-exporting countries, Lagarde added during a talk with students at the Universidad de Chile in Santiago.

Negotiations on the “fiscal cliff” in the United States were expected to continue on Thursday. Sharp differences remained between congressional Republicans and the White House in talks to avert the cliff, and negotiators warned the showdown could drag on past Christmas.

In China, new loans and money supply came in below expectations in November while the pace of overall financing eased, adding to signs that a recovery in the world No.2 economy will be tepid and uneven even as global demand remains weak.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.