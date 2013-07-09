UPDATE 1-Chile year-end inflation seen at target's low end-finmin

SANTIAGO, July 9 (Reuters) - Chile's annual inflation will end the year at the low end of the central bank's 2 to 4 percent tolerance range, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain told reporters on Tuesday. Chile's consumer price index rose 0.6 percent in June, the biggest increase in eight months and slightly above expectations, bringing inflation in the 12 months through June to 1.9 percent. "We're going to have a very reasonable, very moderate price behavior, and so we're going to end within the central bank's range and at the bottom end of the range," Larrain said. Tame inflation and lackluster growth of Chile's previously roaring economy have prompted some in the market to bet on looming rate cuts.