UPDATE 1-Chile year-end inflation seen at target's low end-finmin
July 9, 2013 / 1:56 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Chile year-end inflation seen at target's low end-finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, July 9 (Reuters) - Chile's annual inflation will
end the year at the low end of the central bank's 2 to 4 percent
tolerance range, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain told reporters
on Tuesday.
    Chile's consumer price index rose 0.6 percent in
June, the biggest increase in eight months and slightly above
expectations, bringing inflation in the 12 months through June
to 1.9 percent. 
   
    "We're going to have a very reasonable, very moderate price
behavior, and so we're going to end within the central bank's
range and at the bottom end of the range," Larrain said.
    Tame inflation and lackluster growth of Chile's previously
roaring economy have prompted some in the market to bet on
looming rate cuts.

