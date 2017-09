SANTIAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - An interest rate cut to stimulate Chile’s slowing economy is a “viable option,” finance minister Felipe Larrain told reporters on Friday after data released earlier showed inflation in the 12 months to May was the lowest since at least January 2011.

Low inflation and a sharper-than-forecast economic slowdown led the central bank to consider lowering its key interest rate from its current 5 percent in May.