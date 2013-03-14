FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Chile CPI to pick up in March, not overheating-Fin Min
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2013 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Chile CPI to pick up in March, not overheating-Fin Min

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* March usually has higher CPI than February
    * Country booming on domestic demand, investment
    * Larrain stresses economy not overheating


    By Anthony Esposito
    SANTIAGO, March 14 (Reuters) - Chile's inflation will pick
up in March, a month with traditionally higher price pressures
due to the start of the school year in the Southern Hemisphere,
Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Thursday.
    Still, Larrain stressed the world No.1 copper producer's
economy wasn't overheating, and that the government was
"attentive" to domestic risks. 
    Analysts and traders polled by the central bank expect
inflation to jump to 0.4 percent in March. 
    The Andean country's consumer price index rose a
lower-than-expected 0.1 percent in February, suggesting Chile's
booming economy hadn't then triggered significant price
pressures. 
    "We're going to have a higher inflation figure in March, of
course," Larrain said. "March traditionally has higher inflation
numbers than February, it's a seasonal factor." 
    With unemployment at a six-year low, growth exceeding
forecasts and capital pouring into Chile, some analysts have
been concerned about whether the investor darling is at risk of
overheating. 
    
      

    The central bank has held its benchmark interest rate at 5
percent since a surprise cut in January 2012, as it weighs the
competing pressures from slowing global demand against domestic
dynamism. 
    It is expected to hold rates again on Thursday.
    March's CPI will be announced on April 8.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.