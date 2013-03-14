UPDATE 1-Chile CPI to pick up in March, not overheating-Fin Min

* March usually has higher CPI than February * Country booming on domestic demand, investment * Larrain stresses economy not overheating By Anthony Esposito SANTIAGO, March 14 (Reuters) - Chile's inflation will pick up in March, a month with traditionally higher price pressures due to the start of the school year in the Southern Hemisphere, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Thursday. Still, Larrain stressed the world No.1 copper producer's economy wasn't overheating, and that the government was "attentive" to domestic risks. Analysts and traders polled by the central bank expect inflation to jump to 0.4 percent in March. The Andean country's consumer price index rose a lower-than-expected 0.1 percent in February, suggesting Chile's booming economy hadn't then triggered significant price pressures. "We're going to have a higher inflation figure in March, of course," Larrain said. "March traditionally has higher inflation numbers than February, it's a seasonal factor." With unemployment at a six-year low, growth exceeding forecasts and capital pouring into Chile, some analysts have been concerned about whether the investor darling is at risk of overheating. The central bank has held its benchmark interest rate at 5 percent since a surprise cut in January 2012, as it weighs the competing pressures from slowing global demand against domestic dynamism. It is expected to hold rates again on Thursday. March's CPI will be announced on April 8.