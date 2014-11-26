FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile's Bachelet says 2014 annual inflation will likely be 5 pct
November 26, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

Chile's Bachelet says 2014 annual inflation will likely be 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Inflation is expected to be flat or negative in November and December, likely bringing annual inflation to 5.0 percent at the end of December, President Michelle Bachelet told local radio Cooperativa on Wednesday.

Annual inflation clocked in at 5.7 percent in October, the highest since January 2009 and the seventh month in a row that inflation was been above the central bank’s tolerance range of 2 percent to 4 percent.

“We have an estimate of inflation through the first ten months of the year having averaged 5.1 percent and we believe that the last two (months) will be zero or negative, and so we’re likely going to end with 5 percent inflation for the year,” Bachelet said. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Anthony Esposito Editing by W Simon)

