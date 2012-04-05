FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Chile March CPI slows to 0.2 pct rise,below f'cast
April 5, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 6 years ago

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Chile March CPI slows to 0.2 pct rise,below f'cast

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Refiles to fix formatting. No changes to text or headline)	
    * Core inflation didn't register any change in March
    * 12-month CPI drops below ceiling of cbank's tolerance
range
    * March CPI reading to likely support cbank's rate hold
cycle

    SANTIAGO, April 5 (Reuters) - Chile consumer price index
rose 0.2 percent in March, the government statistics agency said
on Thursday, coming in significantly below expectations for a
0.5 percent increase, as higher prices for food and
school-related goods were somewhat offset by a drop in transport
costs. 	
    The lower-than-expected inflation reading will likely boost
bets the central bank will keep its key rate at 5.0 percent in
coming months as it adopts a 'wait-and-see' mode, weighing
global economic risks against a better-than-expected local data.	
    Core CPI did not register changes in March, and inflation in
the twelve months to March was 3.8 percent, retreating below the
4.0 percent ceiling of the central bank's tolerance range for
the first time since November.	
    "There were high expectations for March CPI that weren't
met, in large part due to seasonal surprises, and others which
won't be repeated beyond April's CPI, such as a drop in
electricity bills," Bci Estudios said in a note to clients.
"Consequently, it isn't time to declare victory on inflationary
developments."	
    Recent spikes in the CPI index - with a 0.6
percent jump in December and 0.4 percent rise in February
particularly standing out - coupled with strong economic
activity, domestic demand and unemployment data, has underscored
Chile's softer-than-feared economic slowdown.	
    Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index 
rose 0.21 percent in March, slowing from its 0.45 percent rise
in February, government statistics agency IBGE also said on
Thursday. 	
    The Chilean central bank, in its quarterly Monetary Policy
Report released earlier this week, raised its 2012 inflation
expectations to 3.5 percent, from a prior 2.7 percent forecast.	
    Chilean inflation will ease in coming months, Larrain said
on Wednesday. 	
    CPI has accumulated a 0.6 percent gain through the first
three months of the year, the INE said.	
	
 (Reporting By Antonio de la Jara and Anthony Esposito. Writing
by Alexandra Ulmer.; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

