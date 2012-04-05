REFILE-UPDATE 1-Chile March CPI slows to 0.2 pct rise,below f'cast

(Refiles to fix formatting. No changes to text or headline) * Core inflation didn't register any change in March * 12-month CPI drops below ceiling of cbank's tolerance range * March CPI reading to likely support cbank's rate hold cycle SANTIAGO, April 5 (Reuters) - Chile consumer price index rose 0.2 percent in March, the government statistics agency said on Thursday, coming in significantly below expectations for a 0.5 percent increase, as higher prices for food and school-related goods were somewhat offset by a drop in transport costs. The lower-than-expected inflation reading will likely boost bets the central bank will keep its key rate at 5.0 percent in coming months as it adopts a 'wait-and-see' mode, weighing global economic risks against a better-than-expected local data. Core CPI did not register changes in March, and inflation in the twelve months to March was 3.8 percent, retreating below the 4.0 percent ceiling of the central bank's tolerance range for the first time since November. "There were high expectations for March CPI that weren't met, in large part due to seasonal surprises, and others which won't be repeated beyond April's CPI, such as a drop in electricity bills," Bci Estudios said in a note to clients. "Consequently, it isn't time to declare victory on inflationary developments." Recent spikes in the CPI index - with a 0.6 percent jump in December and 0.4 percent rise in February particularly standing out - coupled with strong economic activity, domestic demand and unemployment data, has underscored Chile's softer-than-feared economic slowdown. Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.21 percent in March, slowing from its 0.45 percent rise in February, government statistics agency IBGE also said on Thursday. The Chilean central bank, in its quarterly Monetary Policy Report released earlier this week, raised its 2012 inflation expectations to 3.5 percent, from a prior 2.7 percent forecast. Chilean inflation will ease in coming months, Larrain said on Wednesday. CPI has accumulated a 0.6 percent gain through the first three months of the year, the INE said. (Reporting By Antonio de la Jara and Anthony Esposito. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer.; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)