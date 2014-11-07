FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile central bank head sees inflation returning to target
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2014 / 4:01 PM / 3 years ago

Chile central bank head sees inflation returning to target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank governor Rodrigo Vergara said following higher than forecast inflation data on Friday that the bank was “not indifferent” but continued in its belief that inflation should return to target in the months ahead.

Earlier on Friday, official data showed a monthly jump in consumer prices in the top copper exporter at over twice the pace of estimates, with annual inflation hitting 5.7 percent.

“The number that we saw today is not good news, it worries us,” said Vergara after a meeting with Finance Minister Alberto Arenas.

“We continue with the view that it is a question of transitory increases and that during the next year inflation will go on converging towards our 3 percent goal”.

Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.