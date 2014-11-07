Chile central bank head sees inflation returning to target

SANTIAGO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank governor Rodrigo Vergara said following higher than forecast inflation data on Friday that the bank was “not indifferent” but continued in its belief that inflation should return to target in the months ahead.

Earlier on Friday, official data showed a monthly jump in consumer prices in the top copper exporter at over twice the pace of estimates, with annual inflation hitting 5.7 percent.

“The number that we saw today is not good news, it worries us,” said Vergara after a meeting with Finance Minister Alberto Arenas.

“We continue with the view that it is a question of transitory increases and that during the next year inflation will go on converging towards our 3 percent goal”.