SANTIAGO, July 11 Asian companies are eyeing
Chile's hot infrastructure sector, which has traditionally been
dominated by domestic and European companies, the country's
concessions director said in an interview on Tuesday.
Chile's concessions unit has over $2 billion of tenders
scheduled to be published by the end of the year and its
director, Eduardo Abedrapo, told Reuters a $600 million tender
for Chile's Route 66, known as "The Fruit Highway," will be
published in the coming weeks.
Chile, like neighboring Argentina, is trying to attract
private investment to improve its ports, roads and airports, and
two major candidates in November's presidential election have
also pledged to dramatically expand the nation's transport
network.
Chinese and Korean firms are demonstrating strong interest,
Abedrapo said in his office in downtown Santiago, a novelty in a
market dominated by Spanish firms such as Sacyr and
Abertis as well as domestic companies. That's despite
slowing growth and poor business confidence in the South
American nation, which has been battered in recent years by low
prices for copper, its main export.
"I've received a lot of Chinese companies, Korean companies,
and also Japanese companies that have come to talk with us,"
Abedrapo said. "Sometimes, there's a certain political and
economic pessimism in Chile, and what I see is that investors
still see a peaceful country, one that continues being a good
place to invest, with clear rules."
Public records show Abedrapo met this year with the China
Harbor Engineering Co and the China Gezhouba Group Co
, as well as South Korea's SK E&C, Posco E&C,
and Hyundai. Last year, he met with the
China Three Gorges Corp, as well as a Malaysian
investors' group.
Chile's infrastructure scene is also experiencing a shake-up
from the arrival of no-frills, low-cost airlines, such as
JetSmart, launched this year by U.S. private equity firm Indigo
Partners.
While airlines were demanding more amenities at terminals up
until a few months ago, Abedrapo said, now the emphasis is on
bare-bones arrangements that lower airport fees. As a result, he
said, the government would make future airport contracts more
flexible to accommodate both traditional and low-cost carriers.
Abedrapo added that the government is also considering
opening tenders for airport contracts in which the winner would
be required to spruce up smaller, nearby airports, such as one
in the town of Castro, near the southern city of Puerto Montt.
(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Caroline Stauffer and
James Dalgleish)