Chile Ingevec IPO prices below forecast
#Market News
March 22, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 6 years ago

Chile Ingevec IPO prices below forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, March 22 (Reuters) - Chilean construction firm Ingevec said it will issue new shares at 48.1 pesos (10 cents) apiece as it seeks to raise around $26 million in the Santiago Stock Exchange’s first initial public offering of the year on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a share price at 55 pesos. The company will debut 260 million shares, roughly 28.9 percent of the firm, thawing the IPO plan it had shelved in August due to global financial volatility.

Santiago’s blue chip IPSA stock index has rebounded 10.6 percent this year, encouraging companies to raise capital through equity.

