Chile builder Ingevec thaws frozen IPO plan
March 5, 2012

Chile builder Ingevec thaws frozen IPO plan

SANTIAGO, March 5 (Reuters) - Chilean construction firm Ingevec revived plans on Monday to debut on the Santiago Stock Exchange and raise some $30 million, underscoring growing confidence in the local equity market’s comeback.

Ingevec indefinitely postponed the issue of up to 270 million new shares on the Santiago Stock Exchange amid heightened volatility in interntational equity markets in August last year.

As the euro zone’s debt crisis took the bite out of equity markets across the globe last year, Chilean companies shelved plans for initial public offerings and increasingly sought bond issues as a way to finance growth plans.

Ingevec’s renewed interest in raising capital via equity, comes as Chile’s blue-chip IPSA stock index touched an over 7-month high last week. The IPSA has rebounded 25 percent since hitting a near 2-year trough in early October.

