Spain's Mutua Madrilena to buy stake in 3 Chilean insurance firms
#Financials
November 26, 2015 / 8:11 PM / 2 years ago

Spain's Mutua Madrilena to buy stake in 3 Chilean insurance firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s Mutua Madrilena said on Thursday it has agreed to purchase a 40 percent stake in Chilean insurance companies Bci Seguros Generales, Bci Seguros Vida and Zenit Seguros for 209 million euros ($221.69 million).

Mutua Madrilena will acquire the stake from majority shareholder Empresas Juan Yarur by buying up shares in the companies or through a capital increase.

“The strategic alliance between Mutua and Empresas Juan Yarur, owner of Bci Seguros, considers the possible development of the insurance business together in other Latin American countries, especially in the Pacific Alliance,” Mutua Madrilena said in a statement.

The Pacific Alliance trade bloc includes Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Chile.

$1 = 0.9428 euros Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
