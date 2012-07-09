Chile construction firm aims for $100 mln August IPO

SANTIAGO, July 9 (Reuters) - Chilean construction firm Echeverria Izquierdo said on Monday it aims to raise some $100 million by listing up to 25 percent of its equity on the Santiago Stock Exchange, amid a recent renewed interest in local initial public offerings.

The investor road show, which started on Monday, will run through to the first days of August, and shares are expected to start trading on the local bourse in August.

“The objective is to continue expanding the firm’s presence in highly specialized and value-added niches, such as mining, wood pulp and energy. We’re also looking to boost and strengthen our presence in Latin America,” the company’s corporate general manager, Cristian Saitua, said in a statement.

Echeverria Izquierdo is one of Chile’s five largest construction firms. It also has operations in Peru, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina.

Local brokerage IM Trust is acting as book runner for the deal.

Chilean construction firm Ingevec raised nearly $26 million in the Santiago Stock Exchange’s only IPO so far this year. Agro-industrial company Hortifrut is slated to make its debut on the local bourse on Thursday.