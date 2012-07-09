FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile construction firm aims for $100 mln August IPO
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 9, 2012 / 10:23 PM / 5 years ago

Chile construction firm aims for $100 mln August IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO, July 9 (Reuters) - Chilean construction firm Echeverria Izquierdo said on Monday it aims to raise some $100 million by listing up to 25 percent of its equity on the Santiago Stock Exchange, amid a recent renewed interest in local initial public offerings.

The investor road show, which started on Monday, will run through to the first days of August, and shares are expected to start trading on the local bourse in August.

“The objective is to continue expanding the firm’s presence in highly specialized and value-added niches, such as mining, wood pulp and energy. We’re also looking to boost and strengthen our presence in Latin America,” the company’s corporate general manager, Cristian Saitua, said in a statement.

Echeverria Izquierdo is one of Chile’s five largest construction firms. It also has operations in Peru, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina.

Local brokerage IM Trust is acting as book runner for the deal.

Chilean construction firm Ingevec raised nearly $26 million in the Santiago Stock Exchange’s only IPO so far this year. Agro-industrial company Hortifrut is slated to make its debut on the local bourse on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.