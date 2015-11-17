FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Natural gas distributor plans Chile's first IPO in over two years
#Market News
November 17, 2015 / 1:12 PM / 2 years ago

Natural gas distributor plans Chile's first IPO in over two years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chilean natural gas distributor Lipigas said that it plans an initial public offering of shares on Dec. 4, in what will be the Santiago stock exchange’s first IPO since 2013.

Lipigas, which has operations in Chile, Colombia and Peru, plans to offer up to 34.1 million shares, equivalent to a 27 percent stake, said a document posted on the company’s website.

LarrainVial and Banchile Citi Global Markets will be bookrunners for the deal.

Lipigas said it plans some 350 billion Chilean pesos ($490.86 million) in capital expenditures in the 2016 to 2020 period.

$1 = 713.0300 Chilean pesos Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
