Chile says June-August jobless rate eases to 6.4 pct

SANTIAGO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chile’s jobless rate for the June to August period fell to 6.4 percent on jobs in public administration and defense, teaching and mining, easing from the May to July unemployment rate of 6.5 percent, the National Statistics Institute said on Friday.

The jobless rate is the lowest unemployment level since December to February’s 6.4 percent rate.

The unemployment rate was forecast to have remained unchanged at 6.5 percent, according to the median response of 10 analysts and economists polled by Reuters.

Chile’s jobless rate for the June-August period last year was 7.4 percent.