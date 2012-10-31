Chile's jobless rate rises to 6.5 pct in July to September

SANTIAGO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Chile’s jobless rate for the July to September period rose slightly to 6.5 percent on a dip in retail and real estate jobs, following a June to August unemployment rate of 6.4 percent, the National Statistics Institute said on Wednesday.

The unemployment rate was forecast to have remained unchanged at 6.4 percent, according to the median response of 12 analysts and economists polled by Reuters.

Chile’s jobless rate for the July-September period last year was 7.4 percent.