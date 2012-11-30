FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile jobless rate rises to 6.6 percent in Aug to Oct period
November 30, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

Chile jobless rate rises to 6.6 percent in Aug to Oct period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chile’s jobless rate for the August to October period rose to 6.6 percent as the work force grew faster than the increase in employment, following a July to September unemployment rate of 6.5 percent,the National Statistics Institute said on Friday.

The unemployment rate was forecast to have dropped to 6.4 percent, according to the median response of 10 analysts and economists polled by Reuters.

Chile’s jobless rate for the August to October period last year was 7.2 percent.

