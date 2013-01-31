FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2013 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

Chile Oct-Dec jobless rate 6.1 pct, hitting six-year low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Chile’s jobless rate for the last quarter 2012 dropped to 6.1 percent, its lowest rate in roughly six years amid brisk economic growth, following a September to November unemployment rate of 6.2 percent, the statistics agency said on Thursday.

The unemployment rate was forecast to have dropped to 6.0 percent, according to the median response of 10 analysts and economists polled by Reuters.

In the last quarter of 2011, the jobless rate was 6.6 percent. The average unemployment rate in 2012 was 6.4 percent, the INE agency added on Thursday.

