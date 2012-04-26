Chile LAN sees TAM takeover by early June

SANTIAGO, April 26 (Reuters) - Chilean airline LAN said on Thursday it expects to complete its takeover of Brazil’s TAM by the first week of June, creating one of the world’s biggest airlines.

LAN, which had previously hoped to complete the deal by mid-May, expects to launch a share swap under the merger process in the next couple of weeks, Chief Financial Officer Alejandro de la Fuente told a shareholder meeting. He added that LAN plans to invest $1.7 billion on aircraft in 2012, part of a wider fleet investment plan.