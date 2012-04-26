FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile LAN sees TAM takeover by early June
April 26, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

Chile LAN sees TAM takeover by early June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 26 (Reuters) - Chilean airline LAN said on Thursday it expects to complete its takeover of Brazil’s TAM by the first week of June, creating one of the world’s biggest airlines.

LAN, which had previously hoped to complete the deal by mid-May, expects to launch a share swap under the merger process in the next couple of weeks, Chief Financial Officer Alejandro de la Fuente told a shareholder meeting. He added that LAN plans to invest $1.7 billion on aircraft in 2012, part of a wider fleet investment plan.

