Chile's LAN Feb. passenger traffic up 17.2 pct
March 9, 2012 / 2:25 PM / in 6 years

Chile's LAN Feb. passenger traffic up 17.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, March 9 (Reuters) - Chile’s LAN Airlines said on Friday its passenger traffic rose 17.2 percent in February from a year earlier after rising 10.4 percent in January, while cargo traffic fell 1.7 percent.

LAN, which has domestic passenger operations in Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador and Peru and cargo operations in Brazil and Mexico, expects its takeover of Brazil’s TAM to be completed by early May.

The Chilean carrier lost $320 million last year, with fourth-quarter profit diving 31.6 percent on flight disruptions due to an ash cloud spewed by an erupting volcano in Chile, restructuring costs in Colombia and higher fuel prices.

