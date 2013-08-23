LATAM Airlines should talk to authorities over airport spat-Argentina

SANTIAGO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines, whose upcoming expulsion from Buenos Aires’ domestic airport hangar has caused tensions between Chile and Argentina, must talk to the Argentine authorities to resolve the issue, Argentina’s foreign minister said.

“LATAM Airlines will resolve its problems by talking with the relevant authorities,” said Hector Timerman, who is in Chile, where LATAM is headquartered, to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries.

Argentina said on Tuesday that LATAM had ten days to vacate the hangar at Aeroparque, prompting the airline to say the action put its domestic Argentine operations at risk and threaten legal action.