STXNEWS LATAM- LATAM Airlines revises Nov. passenger traffic
#Market News
December 21, 2012 / 3:20 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM- LATAM Airlines revises Nov. passenger traffic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Regional carrier LATAM Airlines Group on Friday revised the number of passengers for November to an increase of 12.0% compared with the same period last year, and not 10.1 percent as previously reported.

LATAM Airlines, Latin America’s largest carrier, is the product of Chilean flagship airline LAN’s takeover in June of Brazil’s TAM.

Estimates for Brazilian domestic passengers in November remained unchanged at a 14.7 percent increase. LATAM Airlines revised non-Brazil passenger traffic to a 13.8 percent increase, versus a prior estimate of 10.7 percent.

LATAM’s passenger traffic grew 7.7 percent in the January to November period, up from the previously reported 7.5 percent, the group added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
