LATAM Airlines passenger traffic up 1.1 percent in June
#Market News
July 8, 2014 / 9:46 PM / 3 years ago

LATAM Airlines passenger traffic up 1.1 percent in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO, July 8 (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines Group SA , Latin America’s largest carrier, said on Tuesday that total passenger traffic increased 1.1 percent in June year-on-year, while its overall load factor rose 1.8 percentage points to 81.9 percent.

The company, formed in 2012 from the tie-up of Chilean flagship LAN and Brazilian airline TAM, has been cutting capacity in Brazil to boost efficiency and shore up margins. The moves have allowed its planes to fly closer to full capacity.

Load factor, a measure of how full planes are, inched down 0.1 points to 80.8 percent in Brazil and increased 1.6 points to 76.1 percent at the airline’s other operations in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

Brazilian domestic passenger traffic fell 5.2 percent, while domestic passenger traffic in the Spanish-speaking nations rose 1.1 percent, the carrier said in a statement.

International passenger traffic rose 5.1 percent in June, while cargo traffic slipped 5.1 percent. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
