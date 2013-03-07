FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-LATAM Airlines chooses oneworld air travel alliance
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2013 / 1:01 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-LATAM Airlines chooses oneworld air travel alliance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Chile’s LAN and Brazil’s TAM formed LATAM last year

* Regulator asked merged company to pick airline alliance

* LAN already part of oneworld, TAM to exit Star Alliance

SANTIAGO, March 7 (Reuters) - Newly merged LATAM Airlines Group has chosen to join the oneworld airline travel alliance, the carrier said on Thursday.

Chile’s LAN, already a member of oneworld, completed a takeover of Brazil’s TAM last year, creating Latin America’s biggest airline.

TAM will leave Star Alliance, the other global alliance, during the second quarter of next year, shaking up international air travel in Brazil ahead of the 2014 soccer World Cup and the 2016 Olympics.

Chile’s regulator had imposed a series of conditions on the merger, including renouncing participation in one of the two global alliances.

“In the view of LATAM’s board, this global alliance is the most adequate for the interests of the company and has the most synergies for LATAM Airlines Group, and also offers the best benefits, most connection and products to our passengers,” the airline said in a statement to Chile’s regulator.

The airline, based in Chilean capital Santiago, operates in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador and Peru.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.