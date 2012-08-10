FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile LATAM Airlines says posts Q2 net $49.725 mln
August 10, 2012 / 10:41 PM / in 5 years

Chile LATAM Airlines says posts Q2 net $49.725 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Financial results for Chile's
newly merged regional carrier LAT Airlines  for
the second quarter, as 
released on Friday (in millions of dollars unless otherwise 
stated). The results have been compared against the pre-merger
results of LAN Airlines from the same quarter last year.
        
                        Apr-June 2012           * Apr-June 2011 
   
  Net profit              49.725                    15.949      
 
  Operating revenue    1,548.294                 1,303.761    
  EPS (basic, 
    dollars)               0.140                    0.047 
    
   * LATAM's results have been compared against the pre-merger
results of LAN Airlines from last year. Excluding the
consolidation of Brazil's TAM, LATAM said LAN posted a second
quarter profit of $5.2 million.

