Chile LATAM Airlines says posts Q2 net $49.725 mln

SANTIAGO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Financial results for Chile's newly merged regional carrier LAT Airlines for the second quarter, as released on Friday (in millions of dollars unless otherwise stated). The results have been compared against the pre-merger results of LAN Airlines from the same quarter last year. Apr-June 2012 * Apr-June 2011 Net profit 49.725 15.949 Operating revenue 1,548.294 1,303.761 EPS (basic, dollars) 0.140 0.047 * LATAM's results have been compared against the pre-merger results of LAN Airlines from last year. Excluding the consolidation of Brazil's TAM, LATAM said LAN posted a second quarter profit of $5.2 million.