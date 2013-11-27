FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LATAM Airlines sees improved margins, profit in 2014
November 27, 2013 / 11:44 AM / 4 years ago

LATAM Airlines sees improved margins, profit in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines Group said it expected operating margins and profitability to improve in 2014.

In a short statement on Wednesday, the region’s biggest airline said it estimated its operating margin at between 6 percent and 8 percent next year.

LATAM is expecting an operating margin of about 5 percent in 2013, the company said in releasing its third-quarter results earlier this month.

The company was created when Chile’s LAN bought Brazil’s TAM in 2012. It has been cutting costs and capacity as it seeks long-term to return to the double-digit margins LAN enjoyed before the merger.

