FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LATAM Airlines raises $156 mln in sale of leftover shares
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 10, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 4 years ago

LATAM Airlines raises $156 mln in sale of leftover shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Regional carrier LATAM Airlines on Friday raised $156 million by selling shares that were not snapped up in a recent offering intended to increase capital.

The company, the fruit of Chilean airline LAN’s 2012 takeover of Brazil’s TAM, offered 10.3 million shares in a local auction.

That means LATAM has raked in a total of $940 million to help finance its investment plan.

LATAM had had a preferential capital increase period that wrapped up in December that took in roughly $784 million, but this amount fell short of the roughly $1 billion the company was seeking to raise.

The region’s largest carrier is seeking to bolster its finances and achieve the margins it enjoyed before the merger.

Weakness in the Brazilian market has hurt LATAM’s operating margins, but third quarter results suggest the carrier is turning the corner.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.