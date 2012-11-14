LATAM Airlines Group's passenger traffic up 8.8 pct in Oct yr/yr

SANTIAGO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Newly created LATAM Airlines Group said on Wednesday its passenger traffic rose 8.8 percent in October compared with the same period last year.

LATAM Airlines, Latin America’s largest carrier, is the product of Chilean flagship airline LAN’s recent takeover of Brazil’s TAM.

In October, Brazilian domestic passenger traffic rose 10.7 percent while non-Brazil passenger traffic increased 13.1 percent.

LATAM’s passenger traffic grew 7.3 percent in the January to October period, the group added.