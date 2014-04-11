FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LATAM Airlines says passenger traffic up 1.6 pct in March
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2014 / 1:39 PM / 3 years ago

LATAM Airlines says passenger traffic up 1.6 pct in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 11 (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines Group SA , Latin America’s largest carrier, said on Friday that total passenger traffic rose 1.6 percent in March year over year.

The company was formed in 2012 from the tie-up of Chile’s flagship LAN and Brazilian airline TAM.

In March, Brazilian domestic passenger traffic increased 6.5 percent, while non-Brazil domestic passenger traffic rose 5.4 percent, the carrier said in a statement.

The company has been cutting capacity in Brazil to boost efficiency and shore up margins. With the reductions, its planes have been flying closer to full capacity.

Load factor, a measure of how full planes are, rose 4.3 points to 81.7 percent in its overall passenger operations. In Brazil, load factor increased 5.1 percentage points to 78.8 percent.

LATAM Airlines has domestic operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

International passenger traffic declined 2.2 percent in March, while cargo traffic dropped 6.6 percent.

Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.