countries have applied to manufacture lithium-linked products in
Chile, officials told journalists on Monday, in what they called
a victory for the mining country's push to add value to its
exports.
Chile is part of South America's "lithium triangle," home to
more than half the known global reserves of the mineral, which
plays an essential part in powering electric car batteries. But
only abroad is lithium developed into products consumers can
use, a fact Chile's government wants to change.
In March, Chilean state development agency CORFO invited
bids from companies to manufacture value-added projects from the
country's lithium. The winner will secure a steady
supply of the metal at a favorable price, part of a deal CORFO
made with U.S.-based supplier Albemarle Corp.
Among the proposals are projects to create "next-generation"
batteries, lithium salts, lithium metal, and several other
materials, CORFO Executive Vice President Eduardo Bitran told
journalists.
"We've had great success because here we're uniting the
global electro-mobility industry with the largest lithium
reserves in the world," he said.
Bitran added that the selection process should be completed
around January and that more than one winner could be selected.
Projects resulting from the auction, CORFO said, should come
online in 2019.
The companies that have applied to the program, officials
said, are China's Sichuan Fulin Industrial Group Co, SinoVenture
Chile, Gansu Daxiang Energy Technology Co, and a joint venture
of Shenzheng Metal Tech Co and Jiangmen Kanhoo Industry Co
; Chile's Molymet, Imelsa, and a joint venture of
Invermer and Corporacion IDEOJ; Russia's TVEL Fuel Company of
Rosatom; South Korea's Samsung SDI Co; U.S. firm
Bravo Motor Co; Belgium's Umicore; and a joint venture
of Canada's Rubystock Financial Capital Corp and Fallingbrook
Commodities.
