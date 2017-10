SANTIAGO, June 29 (Reuters) - Chilean manufacturing production rose 3.5 percent in May from April and rose a bigger-than-expected 2.8 percent from a year earlier buoyed by higher demand for industrial products domestically and abroad, the government said on Friday.

A Reuters poll of 10 analysts and economists saw manufacturing output, a newly created index broadly comparable with the prior industrial output index, growing 2.0 percent in May from a year earlier.