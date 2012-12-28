Chile Nov manufacturing output slips seasonally adjusted 3.5 pct

SANTIAGO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chilean manufacturing production fell a seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent in November from October and grew a softer-than-expected 0.8 percent from a year earlier, the government said on Friday.

A pick-up in food production helped lift manufacturing production, the INE statistics agency said.

A Reuters poll saw the index, which is broadly comparable to the prior industrial output index, growing 2.6 percent from a year earlier on the back of chemicals, food and beverages production.